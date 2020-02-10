Sudan: Foreign Ministry Affirms Sudanese Community in China Safe

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press statement, affirming that it is closely following developments of the situation in the People's Republic of China concerning outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, which has resulted in 304 deaths to date and the infection of many Chinese citizens in 31 Chinese provinces.

"In this regard, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincere condolences to the government and people of China, and praises the serious efforts and hard work of the Chinese government which aim at preventing and controlling pneumonia in an open, transparent and highly efficient manner, a matter that was praised by the World Health Organization during the recent visit of its Secretary-General," the statement said.

As for the Sudanese Community in China, the Ministry reports that "our mission in Beijing and our consulate in Guangzhou follow up all developments on the ground and affirm that no infection with the virus has been recorded among the Sudanese community and students so far and are working closely with the Chinese authorities to take the necessary measures in the event of a worsening crisis to ensure the safety of our citizens, especially in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province."