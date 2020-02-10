Sudan: Partisan Leader - Peace Is a Priority for the Citizen

9 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadogli — Head of National Democratic Forces Alliance (NDFA) in South Kordofan Ismail Badreddin Ahmed affirmed an agreement for working together was concluded since the start of December glorious revolution with view of achieving peace as a priority besides giving concern to issues of livelihoods in the state.

NDFA chief said in statement to SUNA that heads of states and governments have right to bring about peace through the way they believe as reasonable for serving the interests of the people.

He reminded that the concern of the Traditional Government at this particular stage must focus on how to build peace pillars and established civilian state.

Moreover, he praised the compatibility spirit between armed struggle movements at Juba talks forum and congratulated SPLM-N of Agar's Wing for the framework agreement it signed with the government, urging SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz Al Hilo followed its counterpart Agar's Wing.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

