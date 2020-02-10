Africa: President Tebboune - Algeria to Work 'Tirelessly' to Support Peace and Security Efforts in Africa

Addis-Ababa — Algeria will work "tirelessly" to support the efforts aimed at the establishment of peace and security in Africa, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said on Sunday in Addis Ababa.

"Our successful experience confirms our conviction that resolving the crises in our continent requires a peaceful solution, all-inclusive dialogue and national reconciliation, far from any foreign interference. Starting from this deep conviction, Algeria will always and tirelessly work to support efforts aimed at the establishment of peace and security in Africa," said President Tebboune in his address to the 33rd ordinary session of the African Union's Heads of State and Government held in the Ethiopian capital.

"We will continue to support initiatives aimed at resolving conflicts, defending the just causes of peoples fighting for the recovery of their fundamental rights and the exercise of their right to self-determination, mainly the Palestinian cause," he said.

President Tebboune announced that "Algeria's contribution will be reinforced within the coming months, through the above mechanisms, as well as its role in the implementation of the Peace Agreement in Mali."

"We are determined to further contribute to building peace and national reconciliation process in Mali and to work to remove obstacles which may hinder the application of the Peace Agreement, resulting from the Algiers process," he argued.

Algeria for the end of all interference in Libya

Speaking about Libya, with which Algeria shares a long border and a common destiny, the Head of State said that the situation in this country "continues to arouse anxiety in Algeria", calling it "grave."

"Algeria, which calls for the end of all attempts of interference in Libya, strongly supports the continuous efforts to end hostilities and to create the conditions for dialogue between the Libyan brothers, the only and only means to finding a solution to the crisis and to prevent this African country from being the scene of rivalries of States ".