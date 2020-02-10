Malawi: Katsonga Joins Utm, Dumps DPP - Brands Chilima's Party 'National'

10 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Former speaker of Parliament and Cabinet minister Davis Chester Katsonga, who joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after deregistering his Chipani Cha Pfuko (CCP) after the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, has now joined UTM Party, having dumped the ruling DPP.

Katsonga: UTM is national party UTM rally addressed by Micheal Usi in Chilomoni, Blantyre

UTM vice president Michael Usi welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling victory "special gift" for the party at a rally on Sunday held at the grounds of Lumbira primary school in Chilomoni, Blantyre.

Katsonga told the excited record crowd which braved heavy rains that he has joined UTM because it is the only national party on the political landscape at the moment.

"UTM is the only national party because it does not have a tribal or regional leaning as is the case with the other parties," he said.

The ruling DPP has the south, more especially the Lhomwe belt as its bedrock while the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has the central region as its stronghold.

DPP leader Peter Mutharika comes from the Lhomwe belt while the MCP president hails from the Chewa corridor.

Katsonga, a former Mwanza Central legislator, said UTM would distribute development projects and programs equally across the country because it is a national party unlike the other parties which favour their regions of power.

In his speech, Usi asked the people to vote for Dr. Saulos Chilima, the UTM presidential candidate in the forthcoming Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh elections in five months time.

He said Chilima would drain the swamp by taming state sponsored chronic graft, would decisively deal with tribalism, regionalism, nepotism, cronyism and favouritism in the appointment of people in government positions and awarding of government contracts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.