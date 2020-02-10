Malawi: MCP Rich Barons Will Loot Malawi, Warns Chisa Mbele

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera's rich friends he has put at near himself will plunder the country's meagre resources for self gratification, businessman and social media commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele has claimed.

The court ordered another vote to be held within 150 days, a boost to the opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera (r) with his deputy Sidik Mia and ally former vice president Khumbo Kachale -Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana

Chisa Mbele, who is UTM Party member, writing on his Facebook page under the title "Reading my Palms... " said corruption will worsen if Chakwera is elected just as it did during Joyce Banda's regime.

But Chakwera said if elected president of the country he will exorcise the demon of rampant theft, "which has paralysed the country's economy".

However, free talking Chisa Mbele says: "MCP tenure in State House will be very complicated. Chakwera will have to strike a balance between powerful rich friends and ordinary poor Malawians in rural areas, the bedrock of Malawi's economy without leaving behind the middle-class. Self-made entrepreneurs. Golden eggs. "

He continued: "To put Malawi on development trajectory, he will need to undertake massive public infrastructure development program. That means massive public expenditure. Both foreign and domestic debt will rise. Deficit will widen. Most likely Kwacha will depreciate further. In short-term, life will be difficult."

Chiza Mbele wrote: "Here is what will be worse. His rich friends who have propped him up will demand to be rewarded. They will get greedy. They will want to be everywhere. They will pull strings.

"We will have the President who won't make bold decisions for the poor because his interests will be dictated by corrupt corporate world.

"We saw it with Bingu wa Mutharika. [Leston] Mulli was effectively Malawi Government.

"They will want to be Mota Engil of MCP time in government. Most likely corruption will worsen. Racketeering, money laundering and grand state-tender corruption will taint MCP government.

"That's the flip-side of those people who are throwing money at MCP today. That's why acknowledgement of Sidik Mia sponsorship today must send cold shivers down your spine. What about those in the Western outskirt of Lilongwe?"

Since the Constitutional Court ruling for Malawi to hold fresh elections in 150 days from the day of ruling February 3 2020, MCP and UTM--whose leaders were the petitioners in the case-- have been holding political rallies throughout the country counting down to fresh voting.