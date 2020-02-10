Nigerian Senator, Ignatius Longjan, Is Dead

10 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

A Nigerian senator, Ignatius Longjan, is dead.

He died on Sunday night after battling with an illness, a northern lawmaker who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to make the announcement, disclosed to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Yes, he's dead. We saw it this morning on our platform."

The senator said other lawmakers have been sending condolence messages while they wait for the Senate President to officially make the announcement.

Until his death, Mr Longjan, 75, represented Plateau South senatorial district in the Senate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourrism.

Prior to his election as senator, he was a former deputy governor of Plateau State between 2011 and 2015 .

He replaced Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party who contested for the governorship seat in 2019.

His death comes barely two months after Imo senator, Ben Uwajumogwu, died.

