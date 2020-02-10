Nigeria: Malabu - EFCC Re-Arraigns Adoke

10 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney General of the Federal (AGF) and Minister of Justice, was, on Monday, arraigned by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Mr Adoke is being charged before Justice Binta Nyako alongside, Aliyu Abubakar.

Mr Adoke was first arraigned in January over the Malabu oil scandal. The EFCC accuses him of facilitating a deal that saw $1.1 billion paid illegally to questionable characters over the oil block 245. He denies the charges.

He was later granted bail, but despite meeting the conditions, the EFCC failed to release him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Monday, Mr Adoke was the first defendant, while Mr Abubakar was the second defendant on new charges.

NAN also reports that the second defendant is being charged on a one-count charge.

After the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand the defendants in the commission's custody pending the hearing of the matter.

However, the counsel to the defendants, urged the judge to dismiss the anti-graft agency's request and grant them bail.

The proceeding is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Details later... ... ..

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
