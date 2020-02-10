Nigeria: Delisting - Don Advocates 5 Political Parties

10 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — A political scientist, Dr Kayode Esuola, has reacted to the delisting of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said though the electoral body is correct administratively, the action however puts the idea of multiparty democracy "at risk."

The University of Lagos lecturer, in an interview with our correspondent, advocated that the parties should be streamlined to five while others should be encouraged to align with them.

He said the five parties to be identified must have clear-cut ideologies and be different from the present political parties without clear-cut ideologies.

"Well, administratively it is correct, but it raises a fundamental question about the idea of multiparty democracy," Esuola said, adding that the de-listing also "makes mess of time and other resources when countries spend two weeks counting votes due to a long list of parties."

"This is more so in Nigeria where election time is war, and people have to deploy all security means to be able to vote. How can you account for a 3-day vote count assignment for a university professor, for instance? All these are reasons that administratively justify INEC's cut down on the parties," he said.

"Multiparty democracy allows for free flow of ideologies and affiliations in political participation and also allows people and groups to test the popularity of what they believe. Nigeria needs these more than ever because her political parties have over the years been accused of not having ideologies - and ideologies cannot come if multiparty system is discouraged.

"What can be done for better administration on the part of INEC is identify some parties, say five, as main ones, encourage them to come out with clear ideologies and structure every other minor party to align with any of the five. This is how we can make sense of the list pruning," the don said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.