Nigeria: Governor Bello Commiserates With Victims of Bandits Attack

10 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has commiserated with victims of banditry attacks in Gurmana and other communities in Shiroro Local Government Area.

The attack by bandits on motorcycles led to the death of three persons and left many injured.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Berje, in Minna on Sunday, Mr Bello visited the victims who are receiving treatment at IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.

Mr Bello commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He disclosed that both the state and federal governments were working round the clock to bring an end to the carnage being perpetrated by the unscrupulous elements.

Mr Bello directed the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to provide succour to the affected communities.

The governor said that strategic measures were being taken to curb the activities of the bandits.

He urged members of the community should assist security agencies with valuable information about bandits and their informants.

The chairman of the local government area, Suleiman Chukuba, had told journalists on Saturday that the bandits killed three persons and injured 50 others.

Mr Chukuba said over 300 cattle were also rustled from a Fulani man by the bandits.

He disclosed that the bandits invaded the community in about 100 motorcycles and shot sporadically into the air to announce their arrival.

He said, "I can't ascertain the actual number of the bandits but my people said they came in about 100 motorcycles and three on each motorcycle.

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, ordered an airstrike on bandits' locations in the state.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.