South Africa: Kings Name Touring Squad for Pro14 Away Fixtures

10 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Southern Kings will travel with a 27-man squad on Monday evening for a PRO14 two-week tour.

The side will first square up against Irish side, Munster Rugby, in Cork on February 14.

The Valentine's Day encounter will be followed by a visit to Llanelli, Wales, where they will take on Scarlets on Sunday, February 23.

The touring group will include loose-forward Elrigh Louw, who will miss the first match against Munster, after he was handed a one-match ban following a disciplinary hearing on Monday.

The 20-year-old was cited for a dangerous tackle in the recent South African derby against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein over a week ago.

The Southern Kings squad will include two uncapped players in loose-forward Luyolo Dapula and utility back Edmund Ludik, while winger Josiah Twum-Boafo also makes a return to the team.

The 27-man squad for the two weeks is:

Forwards:

Alandre van Rooyen, Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Ignatius Prinsloo, Jacques du Toit, JC Astle, Jerry Sexton, Lusanda Badiyana, Luyolo Dapula, Pieter Scholtz, Rossouw de Klerk, Ruaan Lerm, Schalk Ferreira, Thembelani Bholi, Xandre Vos

Backline:

Andell Loubser, Christopher Hollis, Courtney Winnaar, Demetri Catrakilis, Edmund Ludik, Erich Cronje, Howard Mnisi, Josh Allderman, Josiah Twum-Boafo, Sibusiso Sithole, Stefan Ungerer

- Southern Kings

