Uganda: Buvuma Gets Shs600m Solar Irrigation Project

10 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Kissa

The Ministry of Water and Environment is set to start construction of a Shs600m solar-powered irrigation scheme project in Bubere Village, Buvuma District.

The project is expected to help farmers that have been facing water scarcity in order to boost food security.

"Currently, our people use jerrycans to fetch water from Lake Victoria to irrigate their crops, which is cumbersome. But when this project is completed, farmers will be able to irrigate their crops," Mr Alex Mabirizi, the district chairperson, said last week.

"People think we have a lot of water in Buvuma because it is an island yet we can spend a week without food. So we request that this project covers all the islands in the district," he added.

Mr Joseph Wasswa, the regional manager of water production in central region, said the project was supposed to start in September last year but was delayed.

"We faced some challenges in acquiring the land, but we have since resolved those issues and a contract has already been awarded to Awico Engineering Company Limited to swiftly start work," Mr Wasswa said.

He said they have already secured 15 acres of land at Bubere where they plan to have a water source, a transmission line of about 1.2km, a reservoir of 40,000 cubic litres, a main distribution line and a sub main line which will have sprinklers.

Mr Wasswa said the contractor has been given four months to complete the project, adding that it will first be piloted in 30 households before expanding it to the entire town council.

Ms Agnes Nabirye, the Resident District Commissioner, advised residents to protect the equipment.

Mr Joseph Tusubira, the project manager of Awico Engineering Company Ltd, urged residents to cooperate with his team to enable them accomplish the project in the stated time frame.

Population

According to the 2014 National Population and Housing Census report, the district has a total of 25,119 households and some 12,110 (48.2 per cent) engage in farming while 43.9 per cent are into livestock. About 16.7 per cent are engaged in fishing.

Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

