Malawi: Youth Empowerment Through Art

6 February 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Ruth Salimu

Lilongwe — Many young people in the country have figured out that one cannot be successful by waiting for employment; self employment also does the trick. One area the youths are flourishing is in arts.

Grace Nsonga a young fashion designer took a bold step and employed herself after she graduated at African Bible College. She believed her art of designing and tailoring would be enough to be her number one source of income.

"I believe God blessed me with a designing skill, and while I was at school, I would use this skill to earn a little something for my upkeep. After I had graduated I thought it wise to grow this business and make it my number one source of income," Grace said.

As of now she has her own tailoring and designing brand called Grace Garment Zone. This business has benefited and opened so many doors for this young lady.

For instance she was able to pay for her tuition fees for her post graduate degree which she obtained at African Bible Institute; Grace also has had the opportunity to designn for Malawian models during the famous miss Malawi competition.

To add on this, this young lady has been able to employ other youths who work at her tailoring shop and like her; these young people are also relying on themselves.

Grace said this is something that brings joy to her that from this business, she can be able to assist others in need.

"It gives me so much joy that taking the bold step to start up my own thing was not a mistake. Now not only do I manage to rely own myself but also empower my fellow youth.

"My desire and goal is to see this business grow and be able to go international but also employ and support more young people," the designer added.

Similar to this, we have three young talented men who started their company at a very young age called The Dream Manifest and they are growing and making an impact in the media industry. The company founded by Praise, Matthew and Owen is a media company which offers photography, videography, audio production, designing and branding.

Since the company was founded, these three young men have benefited a lot from it. For example, it has helped each one of them be independent on their own, opened so many great opportunities for them as a company and as individuals. This company has also helped them partner with other big companies which has created other big businesses fort them.

In an interview, Praise one of the founders advised his fellow youths that for one achieve this big dream, a person always needs to go forward despite the setbacks.

"Challenges will be there for everyone starting something artistic. Like for us, since we are not yet there and that well established, we do straggle with trying to partner with bigger organizations which are well established but we do not give up. We keep going forward because what makes the difference is not giving up," he said.

He added by saying that young people should not give up on their dream and always, they should follow what they want to do in life.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.