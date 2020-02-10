Malawi: UTM Denies Talks With DPP Over Alliance

10 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

UTM Party has distanced itself with reports that it is in serious talks with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for a possible political alliance.

Chilima and his deputy at UTM Party Micheal Usi

This comes at a time of prolonged spat between the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) overzealous social media activists with those of the UTM over positions in the event that the two parties are in alliance.

UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party is not in alliance with anyone or any political party.

"Unfortunately, it is not possible to control social media gossip and unprofessional media conduct from traditional press," he said.

Malunga said this after a week of social media gossip that UTM had entered into an alliance with the DPP and in the agreement UTM leader Dr Saulos Chilima would be the presidential candidate for the two parties and that the running mate would come from the DPP.

The issue was also blown on Saturday in Malawi News publication.

Meanwhile, MCP social media activists are up in arms suggesting that in the event of UTM signing an agreement with the MCP, both the presidential candidate and running mate would come from the MCP.

They say this is because the MCP has close to 70 members of parliament in the 193 strong House.

However, UTM social media activists say in the event of an alliance, Saulos Chilima should be the presidential candidate whilst the MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera should be the running mate, saying Chilima is a national leader whilst Chakwera enjoys support from the central region only.

