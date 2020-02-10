Malawi: HRDC Plans Operation Shutdown Malawi Electoral Commission Offices

10 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has said they will hold nationwide demonstrations on Thursday to seal Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices to force its embattled chairperson Justice Jane Ansah and all Commissioners to resign following the Constitutional Court ruling that faulted MEC on the management of the May 21 2019 presidential election.

Mtambo flanked by Trapence and HRDC executive member Kossam Munthali at a news conference in Lilongwe.-Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe on Monday, HRDC boss urged people to buy locks so that they seal off all offices of MEC.

On the Operation MEC Shutdown, Mtambo said the grouping will close down all the MEC offices countrywide to signify citizens' disapproval of their commissioners' continued stay at the institution.

Mtambo said Malawians expected the MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and her team to leave immediately after the Constitutional Court had nullified the May 21, 2019, presidential election.

"We are saying their [the commissioners] continued stay at the Commission is retarding the socioeconomic development of this country. We have stagnated for a long time. We won't entertain this childishness anymore. We won't allow Jane Ansah to oversee the next election," he said.

"We have bought very big locks with which we will seal the offices of the MEC. Honestly, we can't allow to be abused and tossed around by election fraudsters trading as commissioners," added Mtambo.

However, Mtambo emphasized that the protests do not undermine the ongoing meeting between the Parliamentary Appointments Committee (PAC) and MEC commissioners.

Mtambo also said the coalition believes the meeting will bring good tidings to Malawians because "we all have trust the PAC will do the best job. We have confidence in the PAC".

Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP has also added its voice to calls for the removal of MEC commissioners, demanding that a new commission be put in place to handle the fresh presidential election.

The High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court last week ruled in favour of Saulos Chilima, the first petitioner, and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, the second petitioner, who challenged MEC's decision to declare President Peter Mutharika winner of the controversial 2019 presidential election.

The court nullified the results and ordered a fresh election to be held after 150 days from the day of the ruling.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Two Rwandan Ministers Resign From Cabinet

