Tanzania: Mbao Coach Unhappy Drawing With Alliance

MBAO FC Assistant Coach Abdulmutik Haji said he was not happy with his team's 1-1 draw with neighbours Alliance FC at Nyamagana stadium over the weekend.

Mbao FC goal was netted by Datius Peter in the 55th minute through a spot kick while Alliance FC equalised through Sameer Vincent ten minutes later in the 65th minute.

Speaking after the match, Haji said his team played very well but failed to utilise most of the chances created in the both halves. The former Ruvu Shooting tactician also blamed referees for poor officiating that almost marred game.

The match was officiated by the central referee Ezekiel Mboi from Shinyanga, line 1 was Makame Mdogo also from Shinyanga while line 2 was Frank Chavala from Mwanza.

Haji, the former Zanzibar Heroes player, said they will rectify their mistakes which led them to post a draw. He also blamed the league fixture saying it is too tight.

He said Mbao FC who played on Saturday against Alliance; now need to play on Wednesday against Biashara United at Karume stadium in Musoma and on Saturday they will travel to Bukoba to play Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba stadium.

He added that his team will resume training at CCM Kirumba stadium today. The coach called upon the team's fans in Mwanza region to continue supporting their team wholeheartedly in their remaining eighteen matches of the league.

Mbao FC are placed 16th in the Premier League standings after gathering 19 points in their 19-match outings. They have won four, drawn seven and lost nine matches. They have netted 14 and conceded 24 goals. Alliance FC Head Coach Felix Minziro has congratulated his players for the draw.

The former Singida United and Arusha United coach, Minziro said his team had fatigue due to the long journey from Mtwara and Lindi, something he said led his players to become tired.

He said they are now focusing to win their Wednesday match against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba stadium in Kagera. Alliance FC are now placed 14th with 22 points after playing 19 matches. He added their target now is to ensure they stay in the Premier League next season.