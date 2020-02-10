Uganda's Ministry of Health Receives Equipment Worth Nine Million Dollars

10 February 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Uganda's Ministry of Health Receives Equipment Worth Nine Million Dollars

Kampala, 10 February 2020- The Ministry of Health received cold chain and transport equipment worth nine million dollars procured through United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO) with support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). The equipment included 657 motorcycles, 996 solar fridges, 10 generators, vaccine carriers and cold boxes.

The motorcycles will be used for surveillance and distribution of vaccines and will be allocated to Health Centre IIIs in selected districts. Ten generators will be allocated to District Vaccine Stores while 1 generator will be allocated to the National Medical Store. There are also 5000 vaccine carriers and 1000 cold boxes to strengthen the cold chain component of vaccine storage and transportation.

The Prime Minister, Right Honorable Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who commissioned the immunization transport and cold chain equipment urged district officials to "ensure that there is proper utilization of these facilities. The motorcycles are meant for immunization, please do not take them for 'boda boda' and let us ensure that we remain on course to help our children be immunized."

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng emphasized the necessity of the equipment for the country saying, "it is our goal that every child who needs vaccination in Uganda is immunized and protected from preventable diseases so that they live to their full potential. It is also our goal that we reach all unimmunized and under-immunized children and we intend to achieve this within the next three years which is why we are intensifying provisions of equipment to the districts."

Dr Aceng further called on the district representatives to ensure proper care of the equipment.

The Technical Officer for Vaccines and Immunization at WHO, Mr Andrew Bakainaga said that the goal of the support from all partners is to reduce morbidity and mortality for the population of Uganda. "We, therefore, call on the Ministry of Health and districts to put this equipment to good use. In everything we do, let us remain focused on the goal which are the results", he said

"The GAVI supported Health System Strengthening Grant will equip the national health system with improved infrastructure to deliver vaccines. We are proud to contribute to the strengthening of the national system, in order to achieve equitable access to immunization services and improved health outcomes", said Noreen Prendiville, the UNICEF Deputy Representative in Uganda.

The allocation of the equipment to districts was informed by a number of field assessments that included whether; the district had benefited from the first GAVI Health Systems Strengthening Grant, availability and current state of equipment in the districts, new districts formed before 2018/19, underserved areas and districts with obsolete fridge technologies.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.