Cameroon: In the News - Cameroon's Elections Marred By Low Turnout

10 February 2020
The New Humanitarian (Geneva)
By Obi Anyadike

Nairobi — Legislative and municipal elections in Cameroon on Sunday were marked by low voter turnout - especially in the Central African nation's two troubled western regions, where anglophone separatist rebels had called for a poll boycott.

There were reports of clashes with the security forces in Muyuka, a rebel stronghold in the Northwest region, and the towns of Buea and Kuma in the Southwest region.

In escalating tensions ahead of the elections, the separatists threatened violence against anyone defying their "lockdown", which kept people off the streets and closed schools and businesses.

The elections - the first in seven years after two postponements - were subdued in the rest of the country. The opposition MRC party refused to put up candidates after their leader Maurice Kamto - who was jailed for nine months after losing the 2018 presidential election - refused to participate.

Results from the elections are expected in two weeks' time. They are unlikely to threaten the 37-year rule of President Paul Biya.

Read the original article on The New Humanitarian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Humanitarian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The New Humanitarian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.