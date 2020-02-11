Rwanda: Police Seek Rwf84 Billion to Bolster Operations

Rwanda National Police (RNP) needs Rwf84 billion to facilitate the recruitment of more police officers as well as funding its construction and transport activities.

This was disclosed in a meeting aimed at updating the parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security about the current status of the activities related to internal security.

Citing an example of the cost of fighting drug abuse, the RNP Commissioner for Finance, CP Vincent Sano, told the MPs that although everything possible was being done to fight a fast-growing crime, budget constraints were making the exercise more complicated to deal with.

"The speed at which this crime is growing is very high and we still need lots of capacity to fight this crime. We need detention facilities and also transit centres where we house those involved in the vice because the ones we are using right now are small and cause overcrowding," he said.

He pointed out that funds were also needed for the construction of 398 police stations and 21 district police units that have modern detention facilities, pointing out that the ones being relied on today are small and old.

Sano told the MPs that currently, although the ratio of police to the population stands at 1:782, there were plans to increase the number of police officers so that all sectors are catered for.

"We project that we can recruit at least 3,000 police officers every year. This has to balance with the budget because in the last ten years, the budget does not allow us to recruit more than 1500," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Growing number of desertions

The MPs were also informed that due to low pay, between 450 and 500 police officers desert the force every year, costing the force lots of money incurred during the training.

"A junior policeman/woman earns a take-home salary that falls between Rfw27, 000- Rfw30, 000. When they compare that with the cost of living out here, they are more than willing to take on an opportunity like professional driving when it presents itself.

The issue of capacity gaps in terms of expertise and equipment was also raised with Sano pointing out the lack of equipment in the areas of counter-terrorism, traffic and road safety, air capabilities and operation vehicles.

"For instance, at the district police unit, there is only one vehicle which is tasked with patrols, transporting prisoners and to transport the District Police Commander," he said.

Zero tolerance to corruption

In the spirit of zero tolerance to corruption, the MPs were told that any police officer found to have been involved in this malpractice is promptly fired.

Every year, between 80 and 100 police personnel are fired.

MPs react

MP John Ruku Rwabyoma advised the National Police to look into reducing the number of years for driving permit renewal, citing the many changes that are likely to take place in a decade.

"I would like you to consider reducing the number to renew a driving permit to between three to five years and to be strict about medical reports so that we can determine if someone's eyesight or heart, for example, are not likely to be a public hazard," he advised.