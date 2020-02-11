Kenya: Muguna Blames Sofapaka Assistant Coach for Loss

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna has accused Sofapaka assistant coach Mike Mururi of using backward tactics during Saturday's Kenya Premier League encounter in Narok.

Batoto ba Mungu inflicted K'Ogalo's third loss of the season through goals scored by Elli Asieche, Nigerian striker Promise Chinonso and Sebastine Ikhekai. Samuel Onyango scored the lone goal for the reigning champions in the first half of the match.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Muguna blamed Mururi, a former Kenya international who was appointed to the position last week, for instructing his players to use unethical tactics to ensure they won the match.

"Mururi is not a coach, in fact he will find it rough in the league if he displays such backwardness behaviour against other teams. How can a player fall down on an easy tackle the take minutes pretending to be be having a grave injury?

"We lost fairly against Kakamega Homeboyz and Mathare United, but not against Sofapaka. Mururi's tactics are for a team that should be playing in the lower leagues , but not KPL" said Muguna.

The Kenyan international said their was a lot of time wasting in the second half, which denied them opportunities to hunt for goals.

"Sofapaka is a team that should be challenging Gor on top of the table instead of celebrating how their weird behaviour assisted them to get a win against us. With Mururi, I don't think they will ever be in the top positions in the league," added Muguna.

Muguna also appealed to K'Ogalo fans to continue supporting the team saying they will strive to get back to wining ways against Western Stima on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack said the loss is his worst since he started coaching the club, but believes his team will pick up and beat Western Stima on Wednesday to consolidate their stay on top of the KPL table.