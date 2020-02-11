Kenya: Economists Downplay Locust Invasion Impact

10 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Constant Munda

Economists have played down the invasion of farmlands by desert locusts, saying it poses minimal impact on growth.

The economy may miss its 2020 growth, projected by the National Treasury at 6.1 percent, by a negligible 0.2 percent in the worst case scenario, London-headquartered Capital Economics say.

"If output in the already affected 14 counties falls by the 3.5 percent (maximum observed in previous outbreaks in Madagascar, Mauritania and Mali) this would cut 0.2 percentage points off headline GDP growth," Virág Fórizs, the firm's economist for Africa and Middle East, wrote in a Friday note.

"And if adjacent counties also suffer a similar fall in agricultural output, the total economic cost would double to 0.4 percentage points of GDP. Even under this scenario, the key agricultural crop producing areas in the southwest would be spared."

This assessment contradicts that of National Treasury which has classified the invasion by desert locusts as one of the systemic risks to the economy this year.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has warned that the invasion by the migratory pests, the worst in 70 years, could significantly cut agricultural production leading to higher inflation and slowed economic activities.

Some of the counties where the locusts have been sighted include Meru, Murang'a, Machakos, Laikipia, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Baringo and Garissa. Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya says it will take up to six months to put the voracious insects under control.

"Locust outbreaks can inflict significant economic damage by destroying crops and disrupting the income and food security of rural populations," Ms Fórizs said.

"The scale of the effect depends on a wide variety of factors (including harvest schedules and weather conditions)."

UN's Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warned Tuesday last week that the threat may escalate as eggs laid by swarms begin to hatch in coming months.

"Even in a worst-case scenario, if output fell in every county, the hit to headline growth would only be about 0.8 percentage points of GDP," Ms Fórizs added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.