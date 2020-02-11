Kenya: FKF Drags Sports Registrar to Tribunal

10 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) in a bid to interpret sections of the Sports Act ahead of the county and national elections, Nation Sport has established.

The petition was filed last week at the NSSF building-based SDT, and chairman John Ohaga consequently directed that all interested parties be served.

"The petitioner shall within five days hereof take out an advertisement in one daily newspaper with wide circulation within the Republic of Kenya notifying interested parties of this institution of the Petition and prayers sought and the details of this petition," Ohaga's orders dated February 4 reads in part.

Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike is listed as the respondent.

Wasike has in the past expressed reservations with this electioneering process and in December penned a letter to FKF president Nick Mwendwa requesting the process be postponed.

"It is not proper for Football Kenya Federation to hold elections for County Sports Associations that have not registered in my office and also use non-existent County Sports Associations to vote in officials of Football Kenya Federation," read the Registrar's letter in part.

FKF ignored the directive only for Ohaga to nullify and cancel the polls but ordered Mwendwa remains in office until fresh elections are held.

Later, Ohaga, Wasike, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, Mwendwa and FKF secretary-general Barry Otieno met Fifa governance boss Sara Solemale in Nairobi in a meeting the latter reportedly stressed that elections have to be held by end of March this year.

FKF has since unveiled a new Electoral Board, code and roadmap for the new polls with the nomination exercise set to commence this week.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.