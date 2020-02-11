Kenya: Home Player Ndirangu Wins Johnnie Walker Series

Gakuo Ndirangu, a handicap 12 golfer at Sigona, was in excellent form over the weekend, as he beat a big field of 207 players with a fine score of 42 points, to claim the top prize during the Johnnie Walker Golf series.

This was despite a triple bogey six at the par three-fifth hole and a late double at the eighth holes having birdied the third and sixth. It was however at the back nine where Ndirangu managed to overcome two bogeys at the 11th and 12th, to par the remaining seven holes of the back nine, for his brilliant 42 points, beating the handicap 14 Nishwal Shah on countback.

Shah made three birdies two of them at the back nine but against seven single bogeys and two doubles to also finish on 42 points.

The single figure handicapper Sheng Gaung carded 39 points, a score that was triggered by a birdie at the par four-first hole. Taking the ladies title was Royal Nairobi's Michelle Muhanda who carded 35 points. She won by three points from Maureen Wroe.

Thika Sports Club's Patrick Ciano posted 38 points to emerge as the best guest, winning by one point from N.Ngari while Innocent Nyang'au Nyakwara took the staff prize with 36 points and the nines went to Mohit Sahni and Rajesh Lakhani on 21 and 23 points respectively.

At Ruiru Sports Club, the club's champion Chris Andrea playing off handicap four, birdied the first, nine and 18th against a double bogey six at the fourth and two single bogeys at the seventh and 12th for a fine score of 39 points, to claim the overall title in the Ruiru Classic.

He beat men winner Isaac Nguku on countback while Jefferson Kariuki was second in the men's section with 38 points, one better than Bernard Kung'u. In the ladies section, Susan Kanyora returned 35 points to win by one point from Pauline Mungai as Irene Wamoro on 31 points was third.

The nines went to Dominic Chege and Kamau Kimenju on 20 and 22 points respectively and the gross went to E.N. Ndungu on 79 points. Leading the guests was Peter Muthiga on 37 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Vet Lab; NCBA Golf Day; Overall Winner: Peter. N .Njuguna 38 pts, Men Winner: Hansil Tank 38, Isaac Makokha 37 cb Mark Karobia 37 pts. Lady Winner: Beatrice Kamau 37. Rose Catherine 36, Grace Waiganjo 34, Staff Winner: James Njomo Mugo 31, Sponsor's Guest Winner: Irene Auma 30 pts.

At Karen; February Mug; Gross Winner: Anthony Murage 77 Gross; Div. A Maurice Gitari 70 Nett, Macharia Gakuo 72, Nines; Gilbert Maina 35, William Mayiani 34, Div. Charles K. Njogu 69, Asif Sheikh 72, Nines; Peter Walsh 34.50, David Obulutsa 34, .Div. C Arman Sheikh 38pts, Yusuf Chanzu 36, Nines; David Njuguna 20, John Wairumbi 20.Senior Winner Ndungu Gathinji 34pts.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club; Western Jazz; Overall Winner- Paul Orawo 38, Men winner- John Gachoya 37, Tom Muriithi 36 cb Samuel Njoroge 36m Lady winner- Ruth Omwansa 33, cb Wanjiru Karume 33, Gross- John Lejirmah 77, Nines; Edwin Murungi 19, Olive Njagi 19, Guest Winner- John Oyaro 31 pts.

At Kiambu; January Monthly Mug'; Winner "A" Geoffrey Manguriu 66 nett, "B" Muchemi Gachugi 72, "C" Michael Kibi 72, Men Winner Geoffrey Manguriu 66 nett, Joseph Ndegwa 72 cb Michael Kibi; Lady Winner Lucy Gichimbiri 72 Nett, nines; Muchemi Gachugi 33, John Ngure 34.5 nett.