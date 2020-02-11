Kenya: Kisumu All Stars Appoint New Coach

10 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lenny Otieno

Following the sacking of Henry Omino in January, Kisumu All Stars have appointed Andrew Aroka as their new head coach.

Aroka was unveiled on Monday at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu by the club's CEO, Nicholas Ochieng, who stated that they had settled on him because he has worked with the players longer and is aware of their tactical ability.

"Having worked with us for the past two years, Aroka knows the boys well and we are confident that he will be able to deliver as the new head coach," said Ochieng.

According to Ochieng, the decision to settle for Aroka was also influenced by the lack of enough money to secure Mike Muriuri, newly appointed assistant coach for Sofapaka, who they were also pursuing for the position.

The newly appointed Aroka will be assisted by Jeff Odongo and Fredrick Onyango as the goalkeeper trainer.

Aroka expressed his gratitude to the club's CEO on being chosen for the position and promised on ensuring they finish the season in a good position.

"I want to help the team move away from the relegation zone, that is the target for now," he said.

Kisumu All Stars are currently in the 17th position with 19 points and Aroka takes control of the team and his first league match will be against Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium slated for later this month.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
