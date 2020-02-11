South Africa: IMF Highlights South African Inequality in Graphic Detail

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The International Monetary Fund has produced six charts to illustrate South Africa's shocking economic disparities. It makes for graphic reading.

Twenty-five years after the end of apartheid rule, South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently produced six charts to explain this journey. You can download it here.

"Efforts to reduce inequality have focused on higher social spending, targeted government transfers, and affirmative action to diversify wealth ownership and promote entrepreneurship among the previously marginalised. These measures need to be complemented with reforms that promote private investment, jobs, and inclusive growth," the IMF notes.

The first chart is downright depressing. It looks at the Gini, a widely used measure of inequality, to show that inequality rose in the early 2000s and has remained high ever since, bucking the wider trend in emerging markets. This feeds the flames of EFF-style populism and fuels the narrative that economic opportunity in South Africa remains open only to the privileged few.

The second chart looks at income distribution and also gives an instructive comparison with other emerging markets.

"The top 20% of the population holds over 68% of income (compared to a median of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

