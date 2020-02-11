Namibia: Samherji to Drag Govt to Court Over Vessel Seizure

THE Icelandic fishing company Samherji says it is planning legal action against the Namibian authorities over the seizure of its vessel, Heinaste.

The vessel was seized on Friday at Walvis Bay by the Namibian police's investigative unit as part of the ongoing investigation into the Fishrot scandal, on the basis of Article 28 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The seizure happened two days after the courts released the vessel to its owners and fined its captain Arngrímur Brynjólfsson, N$950 000 for contravening the Marine Act by illegally fishing in a restricted area.

A day after the vessel's release, Samherji announced that the vessel was to be chartered or sold to a local operator with the objective of preserving the jobs of local fishermen.

"It is our view that the renewed seizure of Heinaste is wrongful under Namibian law and we will now take necessary legal steps in Namibia in court if necessary," says the company's nterim chief executive officer Björgólfur Jóhannsson in a statement today.

Jóhannsson argues that only a convicted person can have their assets seized under Namibian law. He claims that as owner of the Heinaste vessel, they have not been charged, let alone convicted of any offense in Namibia.

"Samherji is concerned that the Namibian Police deliberately ignored the court order and refused to return the ship's papers to the owner, as the court ordered it to do. This delays the re-employment of the ship's crew to the benefit of Namibian society," says Jóhannsson.

According to sources in the fishing industry, the Heinaste was due to leave Namibian waters last week Friday. This is a week after two other Samherji operated vessels Geysir and Saga departed hastily from the Namibian waters, leaving about 200 fishermen without jobs.

Last Friday, the company signed an agreement with the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), Namibia Food and Allied Union (NAFAU) in which Saga Seafood - a Samherji operating company, made a commitment to pay the fishermen an incentive equivalent to two weeks' salary. The incentive will not affect the monthly salary due to them or any other packages to be negotiated in the future.

Five Namibian companies, including Sinco Fishing and Epango Fishing, once co-owned the vessel in a joint venture with Samherji-linked Esja Holdings.

Esja Holdings allegedly tried to sell the vessel to a Russian company last year in a deal that fell through after a court found a shareholder agreement binding, and that the resolution for selling the vessel was null and void.