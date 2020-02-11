South Africa: The Ramaphosa Presidency - False Dawns, Mirages, Smoke and Mirrors

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Terence Corrigan

The hard reality is that there is precious little reason to believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa is the reformer that many assumed him to be. Nor is any purposeful policy reorientation in evidence. At best, what is on offer is more of the same, somewhat more competently executed.

Recent articles in Daily Maverick by Mike Abel ("An open letter to President Ramaphosa: It's time to deliver") and Mills Soko and Mzukisi Qobo ("South Africa has to find direction - now"), express the frustrated sentiments that many are voicing now. No doubt, many others quietly share them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in office for two years. The New Dawn was a false dawn. The mandate horizon that was the election proved to be a mirage. The long-term decline in GDP growth has continued apace, even accelerated. As Abel says, it's becoming harder to cheerlead for the president.

True enough, there have been some tentative moves to deal with Jacob Zuma-era legacies. There has been some commendably forthright acknowledgement of the debilitating extent of corruption. The appointment of Shamila Batohi as head of the National Prosecuting Authority was well received, with good reason. But little has come of this. As CNN...

