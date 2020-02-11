Uganda: Police Crackdown Fake Shillings and Dollar Racket

Police in Kampala say they have recovered millions of counterfeit Ugandan shillings and thou-sands of US dollars in four separate raids on criminal gangs dealing in counterfeit currency in Kampala City and metropolitan areas.

"The Directorate of Criminal Intelligence conducted four separate raids on criminal gangs dealing in counterfeit currencies at Cham Towers, Crystal Valley Hotel Mengo, and selected outskirts of Kampala. The task team seized fake Uganda shillings, black dollars bills totalling 10.500 USD 200, 16 bundles of black US Paper Dollars and chemicals among several exhibits," the statement posted on the police twitter handle, reads in part.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga states in the statement, that four Cameroon nationals and three Ugandans were arrested during the operations while they were planning to carry out an illegal business dealing in minerals from Cham Towers.

"A further search was immediately conducted at their premises in Lukuli-Kibalam LC1, Makin-dye Division. Several exhibits were recovered, which included; 560 counterfeit notes in the de-nomination of Shs50,000 thus a face value of Shs28 million, 105 counterfeit US dollar bills $100 totalling 10.500, 7 bottles of chemical (6 small bottles of 60mg and I white bottle of mg)."

The second operation was conducted at Crystal Valley Hotel, Mengo where one Mugume Willi-son alias Mugisha was rearrested with 16 bundles of Black US Paper dollars, a seal written on United States Security, Safe box.

"Water heater, pair of scissors, four fake notes of Uganda shilling in the denomination of Shs50,000, bearing the same serial number AE5883763 totalling 200,000, two pairs of gloves and two glasses containing white powder, were also recovered," Mr Enanga states.

A third operation was conducted in Nsambya, where one Geoffrey Behangana alias Kagame, a 35-year-old man arrested.

The statement states that several exhibits were recovered which included; 36 counterfeit shilling notes of 5,000, three fake black shilling notes in the denomination of 10,000, 20,000and 50,000., two bottles of chemicals used to make the fake notes.

"The suspect alleged works for a rich businessman in Ndeeba who imports the fake currency notes from a foreign country," Mr Enanga states.

The fourth operation, which was conducted in Mpererwe, led to the arrest of one Aminah Nakigude, a 50-year-old female, resident of Mugereke village, Mulagi Town Council in Kiboga District.

The statement reads that Nakigude was found in possession of two notes of USD 100, under same serial numbers HK20620080, 945 fake notes of 50,000 totalling 47,250,000. Other black notes in denomination of 50,000 totalling Shs55m. All totalling 102,250,000 and USD 200.

"An accomplice identified as Tom Masagazi from Mpererwe in Kawempe Division who trans-ported Aminah while distributing the counterfeit notes was also arrested. They revealed Daniel Ssenyonjo of Mukono, Lweza, as their source of counterfeit," the statement reads.

The statement further reads: "The investigation followed surveillance operations conducted over a period of two months. It has so far been established that the suspects used the chemicals and black counterfeit notes (shillings and dollars) to defraud victims after cleaning the dark substance on the selected genuine notes."