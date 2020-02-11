Malawi: Odillo Elected President of Malawi Professional Golfers Body, Replaces Shycal

Former Malawi army commander General Henry Odillo , who is an avid golfer, has taken over the mantle of leadership as the president for Professional Golfers Association of Malawi (PGAMW) during an elective annual general meeting held on Saturday February 8 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

General Odillo Patridge Shycal

Odillo takes over Patridge Shycal, who also doubles as a playing Pro alongside players like Simon Moses, Paul Chidale, Adam Sailesi and several others in their efforts to inspire more to become pros.

Shycal has since taken the post of vice-president while Sakurai Mbanda is the treasurer with Welkam Phiri entrusted with post of legal & corporate Affairs director.

Chilungamo Chimwaza is the Tour & Player Liaison Director; Dingaan Chirwa is the Rules & Competition Director; Ben Wandawanda is the Sponsorships Director while Catherine Matura is the Communications Director.

Other PGAMW directors include Webster Kaunga, Aboo Mohammed, Chikhulupiliro Mphatso, Abdul Vindhan and Gift Gondwe.

Gen Odillo Rtd. is quoted as saying he accepts the new role with great humbleness and enthusiasm and looks forward to take the game of golf in Malawi to higher level.

Odillo applauded the immediate past committee under Shycal for laying up the foundation for professional golf which he has followed keenly.

He vows to ensure that the youth are given pre-eminence to unleash their skill potential at international platforms and also looks forward to strengthening the corporate partnerships.

He pledged to carry on lobbying for more co-sponsorship of tournaments like what they experience in the past year during Seedco and Standard Bank tournaments at Lilongwe Golf Club.

On his part, the outgoing president Shycal said he is very happy to pass the mantle to Gen. Odillo Rtd, describing him as the man he highly respects.

"He has been my advisor for a long time and has great passion for the youth and the game of golf as a whole."

Shycal said his two year-term at PGAMW focused laying foundation for professional golf in Malawi and bringing awareness of this lucrative sport to the corporates.

"Over the years, we have marketed PGA Malawi, as a brand that stands for excellence and innovation.

"Moving forward, we are confident that each of our future tournaments will be bigger, bolder and better as we take professional golf together to the width and breadth of the country and to ensure that the platform remains the preferred medium for ongoing marketing and publicity budgets."