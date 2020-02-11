South Africa: Ramaphosa Dithers While Rome Burns - Decisive Action Is Needed - Now

opinion

The crisis in South Africa isn't looming, it is here. Tinkering at the margins won't help. Now is the time to get to the guts of the problem, and rip out the disease. Before the disease turns terminal.

Economist and Latin America expert, Rudi Dornbusch said about Mexico's financial implosion in the 1990s; "a crisis takes a much longer time coming than you think, and then it happens much faster than you would have thought". Colloquially known as the Dornbusch Rule, it is one that South Africa seems poised to test.

Eskom is on its knees, as is Prasa whose failure leaves millions of workers with fewer, more expensive commuting options. Municipalities can neither fulfil their service delivery goals nor pay their bills. Faced by a slowdown in investment and, more recently, consumer spending, more and more businesses are retrenching staff if not closing. Emigration appears to be at a multi-decade high. Unemployment, long the country's most critical challenge, is deepening.

Given the breadth of the crisis, you might think that the country's political leaders would be determined, focused and driving the public service as hard as possible to find and implement solutions. Certainly, South Africa's union leaders and its...