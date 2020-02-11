South Africa: Ramaphosa Dithers While Rome Burns - Decisive Action Is Needed - Now

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ann Bernstein

The crisis in South Africa isn't looming, it is here. Tinkering at the margins won't help. Now is the time to get to the guts of the problem, and rip out the disease. Before the disease turns terminal.

Economist and Latin America expert, Rudi Dornbusch said about Mexico's financial implosion in the 1990s; "a crisis takes a much longer time coming than you think, and then it happens much faster than you would have thought". Colloquially known as the Dornbusch Rule, it is one that South Africa seems poised to test.

Eskom is on its knees, as is Prasa whose failure leaves millions of workers with fewer, more expensive commuting options. Municipalities can neither fulfil their service delivery goals nor pay their bills. Faced by a slowdown in investment and, more recently, consumer spending, more and more businesses are retrenching staff if not closing. Emigration appears to be at a multi-decade high. Unemployment, long the country's most critical challenge, is deepening.

Given the breadth of the crisis, you might think that the country's political leaders would be determined, focused and driving the public service as hard as possible to find and implement solutions. Certainly, South Africa's union leaders and its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.