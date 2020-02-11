Angola: President João Lourenço Leaves Addis Ababa

10 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Addis Ababa — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, has already left Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to Luanda, after participating in the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit.

The event, which ends this Monday, takes place under the motto: Silence the weapons, creating an environment favorable to development ".

Speaking to the press at Addis Ababa Airport, the statesman stated that he leaves the summit convinced that much more needs to be done to achieve peace on the continent.

"We need to do much more to achieve peace across the continent, it is still a long way from being achieved," noted President João Lourenço.

On the sidelines of the summit, which elected Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, as the new AU president, João Lourenço met with his counterparts form Chad, Rwanda and Cape Verde.

In May this year, South Africa will host an Extraordinary Conference of the African Union (AU), which will analyze the implementation of the main roadmap of the continental organization to respond to emergency circumstances.

