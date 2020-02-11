Southern Africa: SADC Acknowledges Namibian Election Results

Luanda — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) acknowledged the ruling of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Namibia that was delivered on 5th February 2020, which upheld the results of the Presidential Election, won by both incumbent President Hage Geingob and the ruling SWAPO party.

According to a statement issued by his Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, SADC commends the parties involved in the election petition for channeling electoral disputes through the established legal mechanisms, in line with the constitution and Electoral Act of Namibia.

SADC also hails the Supreme Court of Namibia for upholding the constitution and electoral law of the country.

The note adds that SADC urges the Government of the Republic of Namibia and the electoral authorities to implement the recommendations made by the Supreme Court, and urges all stakeholders to respect the determination of the Supreme Court.

Similarly, and in line with the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, SADC encourages the Government and the Electoral Commission of Namibia to implement the recommendations of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM).

The presidential and national assembly elections in Namibia were held last November 27, with the victory of the incumbent President Hage Geingob and the ruling SWAPO party.