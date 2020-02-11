South Africa: Why Lindiwe Kwele Was Suspended By the SA Post Office

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The Post Office has charged acting CEO Lindiwe Kwele with misconduct relating to her management of the state-owned entity over four months. Her lawyer believes the suspension is politically motivated.

The acting CEO of the SA Post Office, Lindiwe Kwele, was placed under suspension because she faces two charges of misconduct relating to how she managed the state-owned entity (SOE) over four months.

Kwele, who initially joined the Post Office three years ago as a COO, but stepped into an acting CEO role in August 2019 after Mark Barnes abruptly resigned, was served with a charge sheet by the SOE's board on 20 November 2019, which details misconduct charges she faces.

Business Maverick has seen the one-page charge sheet, which indicates that Kwele faces two charges: "prejudicial conduct" relating to how she managed the Post Office as acting CEO and flouting the SOE's procurement processes.

In the first charge, Kwele has been accused of not maintaining "good order and the smooth running of the Post Office" regarding her "decision-making on the restructuring of the organisation and treatment of staff".

The Post Office is another loss-making SOE that relies on government bailouts to stay afloat. To remedy this, Kwele implemented a...

