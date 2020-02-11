South Africa: Govt Vows to Act Against U.S.-Linked Anti-Abortion 'Clinics'

analysis

Thousands of 'crisis pregnancy centres' worldwide affiliated to conservative American Christian organisations are using fear and misinformation to persuade women not to have abortions. The local chapter of an international investigation by journalists reveals that these centres have their tentacles firmly in South Africa. This report is part of a global investigation by openDemocracy.

Vulnerable women are being fed misinformation at US-backed "crisis pregnancy centres" across the world, prompting a top South African health official to vow that he will act against centres that are breaking the law.

Supported by powerful US Christian fundamentalist lobbyists who claim close links to the Trump White House and often styled like health clinics, these centres appear to offer pregnant women unbiased "advice". But an 18-country investigation by openDemocracy found that staff in many centres try to dissuade women from having legal abortions, and in some cases, even from accessing contraception.

Crossroads Pregnancy Help Centre in Pretoria says it offers women facing unplanned pregnancies "counselling in a safe environment with accurate information about all options available for you to make an informed decision".

However, an undercover reporter posing as an unemployed woman seeking an abortion was...