South Africa: Graaff-Reinet Celebrates As Nqweba Dam Fills Up

Graaff-Reinet residents rushed to the Nqweba Dam on Sunday as it finally began filling after being dry for almost a year - but civil organisations in the town warned that with constantly failing municipal infrastructure there might be water everywhere, but residents still struggle to find some to drink.

"The hope in town is palpable," the chairperson of the Graaff-Reinet Economic Development Forum, Derek Light, said. "The rain brought us tremendous joy." The Graaff-Reinet Economic Development Forum represents civic organisations and residents of Graaff-Reinet.

The main supply dam for the town, the Nqweba Dam, has been filling since Sunday and according to the Beyers Naude Municipality, dam levels were close to 15% on Monday with its feeder rivers still flowing strongly.

"We are thrilled with the rain," Light said. He said traditionally the Graaff-Reinet area gets the most rain in March and, "We are confident that come April we will be in a good position."

He said the run-off to the dam has been increasing in the past few days as the ground is saturated after good rain fell in the area.

"The mood has lifted in town. You pick it up from everybody. Farmers are optimistic again. Many...