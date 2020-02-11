South Africa: SONA and the Budget Will Paint a Predictable Picture

analysis

SONA and the Budget review are unlikely to reveal any material, pleasant, or unpleasant surprises. The progress made in both the president's and finance minister's to-do list is predictable, and the Budget is coming off the low base set in October 2019 when the full, painful reality of the government's fiscal situation was revealed.

All eyes will be on the outcome of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the government's annual Budget Review before the end of February 2020, but there's unlikely to be much new to assess at this point in either of them.

The progress made on the items on President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA to-do list is already known and in the public eye and, after the shocking reality check delivered in the mini-Budget in October 2019, the state of government finances is unlikely to hold any major surprises.

At best, SONA will reconfirm the early progress made in a number of key areas, while Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will do well to deliver a budget that achieves the substantially upwardly revised government budget deficit, debt, spending and revenue projections.

Although, Ramaphosa has made some important headway in dealing with the Eskom crisis - arguably the...