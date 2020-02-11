South Africa: Retiring Mamelodi Nurses Launch Community Wellness Clinic

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zukiswa Pikoli

There is an air of excitement in Mamelodi East: three friends have decided to start an independent wellness clinic to serve the growing population of Mamelodi. The clinic is the first wholly black woman-founded clinic in the township and opened on 13 January 2020.

Nursing sisters Paulina Mafatshe and Mabu Sekhaoleli have been professional nurses for more than 35 years and are now about to retire. Veronica Mogashoa has also worked for 35 years in the health sector as an administrative and marketing practitioner. They have been friends for many years and attend church and social clubs together and it is through this that they hatched a plan to found Today Wellness clinic.

They tell me that every morning they would notice long lines of people queuing at government clinics, some having arrived as early as 5am trying to be attended to. Some would leave without getting assistance because the clinics and hospitals are over-subscribed or because they have to rush to work. They saw that this was one of the reasons why a lot of people ended up defaulting on their medication.

Wellness Today Clinic in Mamelodi.

Concerned about their community's health needs, they combined their extensive nursing and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.