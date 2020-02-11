South Africa: Busani Ngcweni and Khusela Diko Outline the Progress of Ramaphosa's Presidency

On the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address for 2020, his policy chief Busani Ngcaweni gives Daily Maverick some insights into the work going into Ramaphosa's governing agenda and the elements we can expect from this week's presidential speech.

In the East Wing of the Union Buildings, President Cyril Ramaphosa's policy chief, Busani Ngcaweni, is as busy as a bee. It's a perfect late summer Pretoria day and the windows of his office are wide open, his ample desk and conference table heaving with papers and reports. (Disclosure: Ngcaweni is also a Daily Maverick opinionista)

His job is to audit the pledges and promises the President makes at every State of the Nation Address and then to get the state machinery to deliver. This is ground zero for the SONA, the acronym for the annual State of the Nation Address which kicks off the political year in South Africa.

On his desk is a document running at 178 pages, an audit of the State of the Nation Address delivered at the opening of Parliament a year ago in 2019. It is divided into the commitment, the responsible Cabinet cluster and then it marks progress.

He won't...