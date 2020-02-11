Malawi: Dodma Commends Disaster Survivors' Relocation

10 February 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Carren Mumba Stunning

Rumphi — The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has commended flood survivors at Mlowe in Rumphi for relocating to upland from disaster prone areas such as river banks.

Director of disaster response and recovery, Harris Kachale made the sentiments Friday during a presentation of maize, rice, beans, cooking oil, plastics and other relief items to survivors of persistent downpour that hit the area recently.

Twenty two houses were damaged and about 78 hectares of cassava, maize and rice fields were washed away in Chiweta Extension Planning Area (EPA).

"We have seen some improvements in terms of people relocating from disaster prone areas not only here in Rumphi where we are today, but even in other parts of the country.

"We commend all the people who have moved and we encourage those who haven't moved yet to relocate to safer places," he said.

He said government is working tirelessly to meet the needs of the people affected by disasters across the country.

"Today we are here in Mlowe following the floods that hit this area, as Dodma we are sad to see the damaged houses, crops and meeting sad faces of people.

"We are determined to make sure we provide the necessary support so that all the affected people should recover from this shock," Kachale said.

Traditional Authority Mwamlowe said people are not at peace as several houses were damaged and crops got washed away.

"We are grateful to Dodma for the assistance and we are asking for more support. Let me take this opportunity to urge everyone living along river banks to relocate to higher places so that next time we should not be the victims of such disasters," Mwamlowe said.

One of the survivors whose house was damaged, Black Mwamlowe urged government to provide cement and iron sheets for dwelling unit construction purposes.

"I have to commend Dodma for giving us these food items. However we still need iron sheets and cement so that we can construct new houses because as of now we have nowhere to live,"

