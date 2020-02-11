South Africa: Open Letter to the ANC NEC - Fixation With National Democratic Revolution Is Failing South Africa

opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa is only allowed to do what you in the NEC allow him to do: no more, no less. You, or a good number of the comrades who serve with you on the NEC, are preventing the president from getting on with the job of saving SA from junk status and possible failure as a state. The resulting paralysis is doing the ANC and the country's prospects no good.

Dear NEC members,

The editors of Bloomberg have done you and the country a good turn by publishing the article written by Prinesha Naidoo and Mike Cohen under the portentous heading "World to Ramaphosa: Do something fast to save SA". If you haven't read, considered and inwardly digested the article, please follow the link and do so now.

The point is that the world does not understand how the ANC works. When he was in his last full month as deputy president of the ANC and the country, Cyril Ramaphosa visited Davos and talked up a storm about what he realised needed to be done to get the country, and the ANC, back on track and on the road to recovery from the ravages of State Capture, grand corruption...