Malawi: Salvation Army Donates Chlorine Worth K3 Million to Karonga District Hospital

10 February 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Andrew Mkonda

Karonga — Salvation Army, a local non-governmental organisation in Karonga has donated chlorine worth K3 million to Karonga District Hospital in response to floods that have affected thousands of people in the district.

In such situations, communities are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.

Speaking Monday after presenting the donation, Salvation Army Programme Manager, Mathews Tulombolombo said it was pathetic that several people who have been displaced by floods and putting up in camps drink water from unprotected sources.

"As stakeholders of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the district, we are not just supposed to be responding in a reactive manner when cholera hits the district.

"This is the right time to do all what we can for our district to be free from cholera outbreak.

"You know when the district is hit by cholera, it becomes a concern to all of us and we feel that we have failed our duty which is very bad," he said.

Tulombolombo further said his organisation as one of the WASH players in the district, has duty to compliment government efforts in the fight against communicable diseases such as cholera.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Karonga District Health Environmental Officer, Lewis Tukula, described the donation as timely as people displaced by floods are consuming and using untreated water for household chores.

"We use chlorine in a number of ways such as cleaning toilets and utensils. We also use chlorine in treating people who are infected with cholera," said Tukula.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.