South Africa: Stealing the SONA Spotlight Might Not Work for Malema This Time

This week's SONA will be a major test for both President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema. Malema's threats to rain on Ramaphosa's parade will pit him against a president who is in a much stronger position than his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

On Sunday, 9 February 2020, the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, repeated his threat that he and his MPs will disrupt the State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not fire Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister. Malema appears to be suggesting that he will repeat what seemed to work so well for him during the Jacob Zuma years.

To make things even merrier, Malema also aimed his vitriol at the former president FW de Klerk:

EFF leader Julius Malema has made it clear that the EFF does not want to see former President, FW de Klerk at this year's State-of-the-Nation-Address in the National Assembly. #sabcnews

But there are important reasons as to why this could well backfire on Malema and actually help Ramaphosa.

