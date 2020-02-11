South Africa: Peddling Hope Between a Rock and a Hard Place

analysis

In a low growth, low tax revenue, high unemployment economy, further dampened by governing ANC policy flip-flops, delivering a State of the Nation Address (Sona) is daunting. It's unclear if on Thursday night President Cyril Ramaphosa will do more than spin hope.

Cosatu's recent, if controversial, push to make government workers' pensions and social savings available to slash Eskom's R450-billion debt (Reporter's Notebook: Cosatu's proposal for PIC-funded R250bn bailout and Eskom's municipal debt take centre stage ) may well be mentioned in President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona), if for no other reason than in support of social compacting.

Social compacts between labour, business and government have been a theme throughout Ramaphosa's speeches over the past two years or so, although more elusive in reality beyond the optics of an investment conference.

Yet social compacts, and the municipal district development model are the mainstay of the current five-year Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF), the overarching plan of government to coordinate, implement and account for its actions, plans and programmes to 2024.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) should definitely get a mention in Thursday's Sona.

But it gets tricky beyond saying SOEs are receiving attention. Unless it's announced, the grapevine has...