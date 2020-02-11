Tanzania: Address Women Entrepreneurs Setbacks - Envoy

THE Canadian envoy to Tanzania Ms Pamela O'Donnell has called for concerted efforts in addressing setbacks hindering progress of women entrepreneurs who are key players in attaining envisaged middle economy status.

"Industrial economy for Tanzania will succeed only if women and girls are capacitated with access to financial institutions and enabled to assume top positions in private and public firms as well as political posts," said the Envoy when officiating the Islamic Women in Business 2020 conference in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Ms O'Donnell cited some of the setbacks that women entrepreneurs face including lack of knowledge and access to finance as well as promoting equality in assuming leadership positions in private and public sectors.

She said that the Tanzanian society need to change their view on women and build capacity for them to take equal chances as women were good managers and good supervisors when given chance to show their ability.

Ms O'Donnell advised therefore it was the duty of all key stakeholders to effectively address all gender impediments for women to thrive namely gender based violence, gender based rights violations by holding all defaulters responsible.

Speaking at the same occasion, Nanah Azizi, who is a flower entrepreneur, said that the right has started to shine as men in the country are now changing their attitude towards women efforts of grabbing chances in entrepreneurship activities by granting them freedom to take part in household earning.

She counseled women to stand out and face the challenges for time have changed as men are changing and people (including men) are forging strong business relationships which force the illintentioned to relinquish business deterrence acts like sexual abuses and other forms of humiliations to women entrepreneurs.

For his part, the retired Control Attorney General Prof. Mussa Assad said that when capacitated, women may become successful entrepreneurs due to their supportive nature.

"As mothers, women are good at mentorship, collaboration and organizing and tenacity unlike men who wants to egoistically compete always and conquering others," he said.