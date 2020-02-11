Tanzania: Madina 'Too Tough' At Eldoret Open Golf in 18-Hole Showpiece

LOCAL top ladies golfer Madina Iddi produced an outstanding performance to win the Eldoret Ladies Open golf stable ford format tournament in Kenya over the weekend. Played at the par 71 Eldoret Golf club course in the Medheal Group of Hospitals sponsored tournament, Madina beat hosts top players to win the first day's 18 holes stable ford on countback.

The Africa top player and Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) golfer carded a solid 39 stable ford points to emerge the first day victorious in the two days events.

Report from Kenya shows that the handicap 2, Madina started on a sound note, hitting a birdie in hole one par five, dropped one in the second par 3, but recovered with pars on number three and four respectively.

She also dropped one five par three, fired a birdie in 6, bogeyed in 7th and levelled in 8 and 9 for 18 points to add with 21 points at back nine to seal her victory away from her home.

In the back nine, she parred in 10th, birdied in 11th and 12th pared in 13 before shooting a birdie in 14 followed with a par in 15th, birdied in 16th dropped one in 17th and concluded with a par.

Madina told the 'Daily News' that it was tough since went there without proper preparation at home course due to ongoing rain.

"My opponents gave me stiff challenges, but I had to be calm and focused, am happy that everything went perfect and I won, but I have to be ready for Sunday medal competition too," she said.

She beat her closest challenger Kenyan Rosemary Mkok by countback and forced her to settle for the second position, as Eldoret's Rosemary Cuthbert completed the podium point-less.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mildred Natecho and Rhoda Chemayiek recorded 37 and 36 points respectively for 4th and 5th positions. Madina was expected to be in action again yesterday for the 18 holes Eldoret Ladies Open stroke play gross competition which is part of Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) ranking series.

She said that will utilise the tournament as a drill for the coming All Africa Challenge Trophy as she will be among national team members who will seek for the first title as the competition is set to tee off later next month in Namibia.

Tanzania finished second twice behind dominant South Africa in 2010 and 2018 while Madina head to Namibia as an individual player and the defending champion a title she won in Accra, Ghana two years ago.

She said her ambition is to compete at South Africa Ladies Championship this month as she believes it could be a perfect place to sharpen her skills before the Namibian battle though she insisted she was yet to secure sponsor for the event.