Tanzania: Polisi Suffer Loss As Malindi, Mlandege Held

THE going has been very thorny for Polisi Zanzibar after this time suffering a 2-1 loss to newcomers Machomanne at Mao Tse Dong B stadium.

One of the football giants in a past few years, Polisi played a relatively poor game in their loss to Machomanne, who looked among the underdogs at the start of the league season.

The Pemba-based Machomanne were the first to open goal account after netting two goals in a short period just before the end of the first half. Polisi netted their consolation goal midway in the second half. Machomanne, who suffered a 2-0 loss to KVZ last week, played a great football that made them look superior in all departments.

The second half saw Polisi regaining composure with more carefully planned raids at Machomanne, but most of their attempts ended fruitlessly. It was Abdallah Saidi Abdallah who scored the opener in the 3rd minute before scoring again for his team in the 20th minute.

The score remained 2-0 until the end of the first half. Polisi came a rejuvenated side in the second half. But it took them until the 66th minute to find back of the net through Hamad Said Kambangwa.

The victory has earned Machomanne 11 points in the league whose top riders KMKM already claimed 28 points. Malindi, other football giants here, were forced to a barren draw by Chipukizi in a Premier League game held at Mao Tse Dong A.

At Amaan Stadium in Unguja, Mlandege and Jang'ombe Boys also shared spoils in another Isles top flight game. None of the two managed to score until the end of the 90 minutes.