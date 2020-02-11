Mozambique: Costs of Provincial Brigades Must Be Reduced

10 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Secretary of State for the central Mozambican province of Manica, Edson Macuacua, has given instructions to reduce the costs of visits by officials travelling from the provincial capital, Chimoio, to the outlying districts.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, Macuacua stressed that the administrative machine must be lightened in all sectors, in order to reduce staff and logistical costs.

"We have to reduce the number of officials in the brigades which go from Chimoio to the districts", he insisted. "When the brigade is large, the costs for the state are also high, in terms of fuel, food, accommodation - all of this".

As one example of administrative waste, Macuacua cited the National Social Welfare Institute (INAS). INAS was set up to assist the most vulnerable groups in Mozambican society - yet, according to Macuacua, INAS spends more on its administrative staff than on the various allowances paid to its beneficiaries.

