Mozambique: Ministers and Deputy Ministers Must Work Together

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday urged the ministers and deputy ministers in his new government to create an environment of cohesive work, without any individual protagonism, and where implementing the government's five year programme is the common objective.

He was speaking in Maputo during the investiture of three ministers and 15 deputy ministers.

Deputy ministers, he said, should be proactive in presenting work proposals, while the ministers should have sufficient skill and intelligence, as team leaders, to assess the best forms of implementing programmes.

"Between the minister and he deputy minister there should be a work environment that is entirely cohesive", said Nyusi. "We are not going to allow the work environment to hold up the agenda of the Mozambican people".

He stressed that he will also not allow the intellectual and professional wealth of the deputy ministers to be underused.

Nyusi recognised that the actions of a deputy minister are traditionally only noticed when the minister is absent, or is temporarily unable to exercise his duties. This sometimes gave the impression either that the deputy ministers were lazy, or that the ministers were concentrating all activities in their own hands.

He added that between a minister and a deputy minister there must always be a fruitful professional dialogue or discussion about relevant issues, and "as the assistant to the minister, the deputy minister must be available to carry out punctually and loyally all the tasks given to him".

He warned against those who are waiting for their superior to slip up so that they can celebrate his fall.

"I don't want leaders who exclude others, or exclude themselves", said Nyusi. "I don't want leaders who wait for guidelines before doing what they know must be done. I don't want leaders who wait for their superiors or collaborators to slip, so that they can cheer their defeats".

He reminded his audience that they were chosen because they had merited his confidence, and had shown their capacity to work "in the midst of any adversity".

Nyusi also swore into office the new Secretaries of State for Employment and Youth, Oswaldo Petersburgo, and for Sport, Gilberto Mendes.

He told Petersburgo that his task was to ensure that young people had access to land, to decent housing and to credit. He should also stimulate among young Mozambicans respect for human rights, moral and ethical values, the patriotic spirit, a sense of social justice, and healthy life habits.

Nyusi wanted results. "Your agenda is heavy, and is one of great responsibility", he told Petersburgo, "because young people must rapidly escape from poverty".

"I want a sector that produces results", Nyusi said, "a sector that seeks solutions jointly with young people themselves".

Pf/(461)