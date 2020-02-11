Botswana: Diane Bags Brace As Ferry Hammers Vision

Kasane — Ferry football club staged a breathtaking contest against a hapless Vision sporting club when they put four past the Kavimba based outfit.

Ferry started the match of the ongoing Chobe Regional Football Association (CHORFA) second division League on the front foot crafting chance after chance in a well-attended game at Prisons grounds.

The day belonged to Ferry FC skipper One Diane who bagged a brace and powered his team to victory by scoring in each half.

He registered his first goal in the 23rd minute of the first half after he received a well whipped cross and nodded the ball into the net.

In the opening first half, Vision Sporting Club looked more comfortable on the ball, their passing immaculate, but going forward, was a serious challenge for them as Ferry managed to clear their balls simply.

The two teams went to recess 1-0 but the second half was a major test for Vision sporting club when Ferry FC showed them that they were still wet behind the ears.

Fifteen minutes into the second half saw Captain Diane making history again when he scored the second goal for his team leaving Vision Sporting Club fans devastated.

As if that was not enough, Kediemetse Radikoko of Ferry registered what could be the goal of the week when he scored from a corner.

However, Ikosa Silimbane of Vision did not want to see his team going home empty handed when he scored a consolation goal for his team after he received a long pass from Nonofo Dinyando who had managed to penetrate the backline and headed it into the net.

Captain Diane put the final nail on the coffin when he scored a brilliant thunderbolt outside the box which saw newly introduced goalkeeper and player, Toro Phuduhudu failing to calculate the speed of the ball.

Ferry coach, Willia Haskins, said in a post interview that even though it was a goal spree for his team, he wanted to finish the league at top four if things could go according to his plan.

He said as a new coach he was still trying to build the team which comprised of new players who were still trying to connect to each other.

Vision coach, Watson Masunga said the first goal was a foul and it destroyed the morale of his boys.

He said the other problem that he had was that the substantive goalkeeper did not turn up and he had to use one of his players to replace them.

In another encounter played at the same grounds, Plateau laboured to a hard fought victory by ambushing Paras with a 1-0 victory.

Though Paras started the game in a positive mood and showed signs of winning by launching attacks, the Plateau boys proved to be a hard nut to break as the two teams went to recess goalless.

In the final minutes of the game, Zimona Simon of Plateau scored a goal by striking the ball with head into the goal before the goalkeeper got to stop him paving way for Plateau to snatch three points from their rivals who settled at position four in the log.

Plateau coach, Mogomotsi Bright said though his team managed to beat Paras, the first half of the game was intense.

"Our opponents approached the game with high intensity," he said, adding that he used a mixture of old and young who were not talented players as compared to Paras players.

However, he said his secret was that he absorbed Paras pressure in the first half whilst the game plan in the second half was to play 70 percent short passes and 30 percent long passes looking at the fact that he was using old folks who could easily get tired.

Plateau will now face bottom placed Nyungwe football Club this coming weekend at Ferry grounds at Chobe CJSS.

Paras Coach, Libuku Nchunga refused to comment on the game saying it was not mandatory for him to talk to the media about the game.

Other weekend games played over the weekend, Fighter beat Nyungwe 4-0, Panda United lost to first placed Chobe Football Club 2-0, whilst Sedudu managed to snatch three points from Kopano Football Club.

Source : BOPA