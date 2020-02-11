Botswana: Maun Terrors Not Keen On Clinching Debswana Title

Maun — Despite having collected the maximum three points to improve their log standing, Maun Terrors have no plans to clinch the Debswana First Division North league title as their aim is to retain their status in the league.

Maun Terrors walloped their opponents, Sankoyo Bush Bucks 2-1 in a contested encounter played at Maun Sports Complex over the weekend.

Maun Terrors assistant coach, Chicha Sekuni said their intention was to avoid relegation, adding that his team was not ready to fill a slot in the BeMobile Premiership league. His team was promoted last season to first division league after winning the northern promotional play-offs. Traditionally the first division league is competitive and expectation is for the teams to fight vigorously to secure a spot in the premier league.

Currently, Maun Terrors is sitting on position six in the log with 21 points and Sekuni was quick to note that if they could win the league, it would be a bonus to the team.

Maun Terrors have what it takes to book a spot in the premier league as the squad comprises of quality players who had previously played in the premier league.

Nonetheless, Sekuni hailed the boys for a job well done, noting that they demonstrated a spirited fight in the second half. His boys, he said, corrected their mistakes hence they managed to collect the much needed three points.

On the other hand, Sankoyo is eyeing to trace their steps to the premier league but the team is struggling to assemble a good squad as it had lost all key players during the window period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The head coach, Anthony Timothy admitted that they were left with only two players from last season, adding that he was struggling to assemble a better squad as he was using young boys from second division league who were inexperienced.

He expressed disappointment at his boys' performance, saying they lost the game which they controlled. The boys, he said, created many chances but were challenged to score as they were playing with the veterans hence they got intimidated.

Despite winning the game, Maun Terrors did not play up to supporters' expectation during their encounter with Sankoyo as they started in a low tempo giving their opponents more room to control the game.

Sankoyo goalkeeper made a silly mistake in the 60th minute trying to dribble Tsepang Kodumo who was already in a good position and managed to equalise.

The game ended in 2-1 in favour of Maun Terrors.

Source : BOPA