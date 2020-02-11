Zimbabwe: 'Zim Corruption Too Big for Zacc to Handle'

11 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner John Makamure says the anti-graft body was too understaffed and the current investigators were incapacitated to tackle high level corruption in the country.

Currently, ZACC has 89 employees who include 38 investigators, a number which Makamure said was insignificant in fighting corruption at the highest level.

"We are not capacitated in terms of members of staff and we have come up with a new structure and presented it to the Treasury," he said.

"There is no way ZACC can investigate many cases with the current staff that we have."

He was speaking at a Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) workshop on Capacity Building held in Bulawayo Monday.

According to Makarame, ZACC has 770 cases they need to deal with and 73 of them are high profile cases. At least 42 of the cases are still pending in court.

"We need to investigate, arrest and convict more of those who do corruption in order to send a message out there that Zimbabwe says no tolerance to corruption."

He said ZACC was also keen on strengthening and restructuring its Assets and Money Recovery Unit which at the moment has only four lawyers and one investigator.

"ZACC investigators are peace officers and we also have the ability to arrest, we also have for a long time worked hand-in-hand with the police because we can order the police to make an investigation on a certain individual but we also need to expand the catchment area.

"We have also signed some Memorandum of Understanding with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Auditor General's office and the Transparency International Zimbabwe so as to rope in the civil society," said Makamure.

ZACC has arrested several public figures for abuse of office.

Among those arrested is former Cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira for fraud involving US$95 million and Vice President's Constantino Chiwenga's wife Marry, who is facing charges of money laundering and externalisation.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.